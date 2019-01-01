E. W. Scripps (SSP) Director Charles L. Barmonde Acquires 2,369 Shares

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Director Charles L. Barmonde purchased 2,369 shares of E. W. Scripps stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $37,003.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,580.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SSP opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. E. W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of E. W. Scripps during the third quarter worth $174,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in E. W. Scripps by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Monday, November 12th. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of E. W. Scripps in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

