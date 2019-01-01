Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.73 Million Position in Visa Inc (V)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $757,597,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $471,495,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,320,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,540 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth about $268,605,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 11,300.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,842,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $244,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,090 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 296,925 shares in the company, valued at $41,355,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $484,774.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $131.94 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $111.02 and a 52 week high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 49.98% and a return on equity of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

