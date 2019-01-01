Eastern Bank Lowers Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 54,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.1% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 44,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 79,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 44.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 114,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 35,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $100,028.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,374.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total value of $131,509.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,668.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.05.

NYSE PG opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $229.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

