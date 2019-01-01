Eaton Vance Corp (EV) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,753 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 11.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,145,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,998,000 after purchasing an additional 224,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 5.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EV stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.64. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $435.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.02 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.50 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Winthrop H. Smith, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.89 per share, with a total value of $348,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 5,943 shares of Eaton Vance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $261,313.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,984 shares of company stock worth $6,618,100.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

