Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) and Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX) Head-To-Head Survey

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) and Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Manhattan Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro Scientific Industries 37.32% 45.60% 33.24% Manhattan Scientifics N/A -46.94% -30.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Electro Scientific Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Manhattan Scientifics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Electro Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Scientifics has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Electro Scientific Industries and Manhattan Scientifics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro Scientific Industries 0 4 0 0 2.00 Manhattan Scientifics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electro Scientific Industries currently has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.31%. Given Electro Scientific Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Electro Scientific Industries is more favorable than Manhattan Scientifics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electro Scientific Industries and Manhattan Scientifics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro Scientific Industries $367.88 million 2.79 $116.22 million $2.68 11.18 Manhattan Scientifics $140,000.00 29.36 $1.54 million N/A N/A

Electro Scientific Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Scientifics.

Summary

Electro Scientific Industries beats Manhattan Scientifics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electro Scientific Industries Company Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control. It also offers semiconductor manufacturing products comprising wafer marking equipment for use in serialization and wafer identification; wafer and circuit trim tools that adjust the electrical performance of semiconductor devices or hybrid circuits; and memory yield improvement systems and related laser upgrades. In addition, the company provides component test products that combine high-speed small parts handling technology with real-time control systems to provide inspection solutions for manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors and other passive components, such as capacitor arrays, inductors, resistors, varistors, and hybrid circuits. Further, it offers industrial machining products, such as platforms for precision drilling, scribing, cutting, etching, routing, and marking various materials and devices; and laser systems to manufacturers of end devices for drilling, marking, and cutting. The company sells its products through direct sales and service offices, value-added resellers, and independent representatives. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc., a technology incubator company, focuses on the technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies in the areas of nanotechnology applications in medicine in the United States. It develops cancer detection technology and nanostructured metal technologies. The company was formerly known as Grand Enterprises, Inc. Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in New York, New York.

