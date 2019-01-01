Electrocore (ECOR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Electrocore, LLC operates as a bio-electronic medicine company. It reseraches and develops therapeutic technologies based in neurology and rheumatology. Electrocore, LLC is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Electrocore in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Electrocore in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company.

Shares of Electrocore stock opened at $6.26 on Monday. Electrocore has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electrocore will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francis R. Amato acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,975.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter S. Staats purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,842.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Electrocore by 56.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 839,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 304,302 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electrocore in the second quarter worth about $6,568,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electrocore in the second quarter worth about $427,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Electrocore in the second quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Electrocore in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About Electrocore

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

