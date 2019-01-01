Electrolux (ELUXY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Electrolux from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Electrolux from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

Shares of ELUXY opened at $42.37 on Friday. Electrolux has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Electrolux will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & Small Domestics Appliances; and Professional Products.

