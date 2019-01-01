Elysium (ELS) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $6,308.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00824276 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00019653 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00001229 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00016193 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Elysium Coin Profile

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 13,896,195 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

