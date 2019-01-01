Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (AKO.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Analysts

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) has received a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B an industry rank of 215 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE AKO.B traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,469. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.15. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $520.70 million during the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B

Embotelladora Andina SA engages in the production and distribution of Coca-Cola products. Its products are categorized through sparkling beverages, juice, water, sport drink, energy drink, and ice tea. The company was founded on February 7, 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

