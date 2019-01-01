Emerald Crypto (EMD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $73,886.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00017995 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000266 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000351 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.