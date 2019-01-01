Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $208.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report sales of $208.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.05 million. Employers reported sales of $200.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $815.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $813.45 million to $817.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $858.44 million, with estimates ranging from $858.40 million to $858.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.41. Employers had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $228.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million.

EIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

NYSE:EIG opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. Employers has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Employers news, SVP Lawrence S. Rogers sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $49,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenard T. Ormsby sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $124,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at $850,411. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,004 shares of company stock worth $301,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Employers by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,780,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,172,000 after purchasing an additional 350,830 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Employers by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 272,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,333,000 after purchasing an additional 212,515 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $9,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth $6,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Employers by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,677,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,447,000 after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; and alternative distribution channels comprising its partners, as well as through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations.

