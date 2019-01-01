EncrypGen Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million (DNA)

EncrypGen (CURRENCY:DNA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. EncrypGen has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $1,528.00 worth of EncrypGen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EncrypGen has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EncrypGen token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, OKEx and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.02405491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00159180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00203034 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027047 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026935 BTC.

EncrypGen Profile

EncrypGen was first traded on June 1st, 2017. EncrypGen’s total supply is 70,938,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,029,977 tokens. The Reddit community for EncrypGen is /r/encrypgen. EncrypGen’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EncrypGen is www.encrypgen.com.

Buying and Selling EncrypGen

EncrypGen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cryptopia, IDEX, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncrypGen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncrypGen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EncrypGen using one of the exchanges listed above.

