Enel Americas SA (ENIA) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management lifted its position in Enel Americas by 50.9% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 25,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enel Americas in the third quarter worth $3,891,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enel Americas by 10.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Enel Americas by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,966,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 132,668 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Enel Americas in the second quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Santander cut Enel Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enel Americas in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of ENIA stock opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.64. Enel Americas SA has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $12.11.

Enel Americas Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

