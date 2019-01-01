Energy Recovery (ERII) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.33.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $351.72 million, a PE ratio of 96.14 and a beta of 5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 48.60% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 45,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $418,228.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,113,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,192,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nocair Bensalah sold 78,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $686,982.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,659,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 188.6% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 818,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 535,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Recovery by 20.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 264,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 44,094 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems.

