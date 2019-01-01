Energy & Technology (ENGT) and Select Energy Services (WTTR) Head to Head Survey

Energy & Technology (OTCMKTS:ENGT) and Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.5% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Select Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energy & Technology and Select Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy & Technology $2.56 million 3.23 -$1.30 million N/A N/A Select Energy Services $692.49 million 0.97 -$16.81 million $0.80 7.90

Energy & Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Select Energy Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Energy & Technology and Select Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy & Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Energy Services 0 2 8 0 2.80

Select Energy Services has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 183.23%. Given Select Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than Energy & Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Energy & Technology and Select Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy & Technology -18.94% N/A -14.60% Select Energy Services 2.80% 4.95% 3.88%

Risk & Volatility

Energy & Technology has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Energy Services has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Select Energy Services beats Energy & Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy & Technology

Energy & Technology Corp. engages in manufacturing, reclamation of essential commodities, energy, technology, oil & gas equipment and products. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of non-destructive testing components and systems. The company was founded on November 29, 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the unconventional oil and gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary hose; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides various chemicals, such as polymer slurries, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies for use in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions to pressure pumping service companies. It also provides production treating chemicals for use in oil and gas production; ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, and well failure analysis; lab services; and various fracturing, acid, and coiled tubing products for the coiled tubing industry. The Wellsite Services segment provides various services comprising workforce accommodation and surface equipment rental, crane and logistics, wellsite and pipeline construction, and field services. This segment also offers sand hauling and logistics services; and water transfer, containment, fluids hauling, and other rental services. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

