Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,811 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (DIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 914,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 81,313 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 75,244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 39,603 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 52.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 173,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 59,595 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,888,000.

NYSEARCA:DIV opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

