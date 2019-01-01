Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 109.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at $284,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 32.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.24.

CPT opened at $88.05 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $78.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.79 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.99%.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $1,013,926.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 27,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $2,605,634.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,334,008.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,849 shares of company stock valued at $9,961,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 159 properties containing 54,480 apartment homes across the United States.

