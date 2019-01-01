Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes $297,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 488,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 399,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 64.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,386,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after acquiring an additional 545,700 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $741,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $13.88.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

