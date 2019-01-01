ESSA Bancorp (ESSA) vs. Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Head-To-Head Comparison

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.9% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Bancorp 9.03% 3.64% 0.36% Berkshire Hills Bancorp 15.64% 8.33% 1.04%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ESSA Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Bancorp $72.32 million 2.51 $6.53 million N/A N/A Berkshire Hills Bancorp $485.95 million 2.52 $55.24 million $2.29 11.78

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ESSA Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ESSA Bancorp and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.63, suggesting a potential upside of 50.63%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than ESSA Bancorp.

Dividends

ESSA Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

ESSA Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats ESSA Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2017, the company operated 25 full-service banking offices, including 10 offices in Monroe County, 3 offices in Lehigh County, 6 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides wealth management services comprising investment management, trust administration, and estate planning; and investment products, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides retail and commercial electronic banking, commercial cash management, online banking, and mobile banking services; interest rate swaps; and debit cards and other electronic fee producing payment services to transaction account customers. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc., offers personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance; employee benefits insurance; and life, health, and financial services insurance products. It serves retail, commercial, not- profit, and municipal deposit customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 113 full-service branches in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut, Vermont, Central New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1846 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

