Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.63 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Euroseas an industry rank of 109 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ESEA has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Euroseas stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. 58,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,259. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 million. Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Euroseas will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euroseas stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of Euroseas worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

