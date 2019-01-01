Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Express Scripts by 36.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 958,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after acquiring an additional 255,961 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP increased its stake in Express Scripts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 281,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after buying an additional 50,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Express Scripts by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 296,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 39,983 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Express Scripts by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Express Scripts in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESRX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of Express Scripts stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.33. 31,612,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,636,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 billion. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Express Scripts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Express Scripts Company Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

