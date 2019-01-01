Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 1,604,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,360,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $239.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 99,859 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $633,106.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 73.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 79,591 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

