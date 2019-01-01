FairCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $436.00 (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. FairCoin has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $436.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00002820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FairCoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.79 or 0.02118385 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00458161 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00024076 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00030039 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00010420 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00022753 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008328 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofCooperation hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The official website for FairCoin is fair-coin.org. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FairCoin Coin Trading

FairCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

