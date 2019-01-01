FantasyGold (FGC) Price Tops $0.0156 on Major Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $194,446.00 and approximately $610.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.84 or 0.02388115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00157740 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00204249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026340 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026319 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 12,750,984 coins and its circulating supply is 12,432,312 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

