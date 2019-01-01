Farfetch (FTCH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FTCH. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

NYSE FTCH opened at $17.71 on Monday. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $132.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,712,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,969,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $676,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,722,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves on May 15, 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

