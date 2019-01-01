Federated Investors Inc. PA Buys 8,487 Shares of Intelsat SA (I)

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Intelsat were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in I. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Intelsat during the third quarter worth $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Intelsat during the second quarter worth $122,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Intelsat during the second quarter worth $148,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Intelsat in the third quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Intelsat in the second quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

I stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. Intelsat SA has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.63). The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intelsat SA will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

I has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Intelsat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

