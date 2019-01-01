Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (PRI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Primerica by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,188,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,596,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Primerica by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 835,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,256,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $226,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,918.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $348,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,002.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,856 shares of company stock worth $908,390. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $128.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Primerica had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $484.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

