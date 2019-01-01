Federated Investors Inc. PA Lowers Position in Community Health Systems (CYH)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its position in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,422 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.51% of Community Health Systems worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 250.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 59.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 25,942 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 43.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $333.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.68. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.62). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

