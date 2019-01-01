Financial Analysis: Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (FCBI) versus Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.0% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A Malvern Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Malvern Bancorp has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.11%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 14.35% N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp 16.88% 8.06% 0.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Malvern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $16.98 million 2.45 $2.05 million N/A N/A Malvern Bancorp $43.33 million 3.54 $7.30 million N/A N/A

Malvern Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Dividends

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Malvern Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Malvern Bancorp beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. As of September 30, 2017, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; a private banking office in Morristown, New Jersey; and leases representative offices in Montchanin, Delaware, and Palm Beach, Florida. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

