Financial Comparison: Corporate Resource Services (CRRSQ) versus TTEC (TTEC)

Corporate Resource Services (OTCMKTS:CRRSQ) and TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Corporate Resource Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corporate Resource Services and TTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Resource Services 0 0 0 0 N/A TTEC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Corporate Resource Services has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTEC has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Resource Services and TTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A TTEC -1.71% 20.76% 6.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corporate Resource Services and TTEC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Resource Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TTEC $1.48 billion 0.89 $7.25 million $1.80 15.87

TTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Resource Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of TTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 89.2% of Corporate Resource Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.6% of TTEC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TTEC pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Corporate Resource Services does not pay a dividend. TTEC pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TTEC has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

TTEC beats Corporate Resource Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corporate Resource Services Company Profile

Corporate Resource Services, Inc. provides diversified technology, staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work. The company's staffing solutions include customized employee pre-training and testing, on-site facilities management, vendor management, risk assessment and management, market analyses, and productivity/occupational engineering studies. It provides administrative and light industrial staffing solutions; permanent and temporary professional, administrative, and clerical solutions to financial services, entertainment, media, advertising, fashion, and other companies; software and related hosting and technology services; and professional insurance industry staffing solutions for personnel in claims processing, customer services, and related fields. The company operates 250 staffing and on-site facilities. Corporate Resource Services, Inc. offers its services to various clients ranging from sole proprietorships to Fortune 1000 companies. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. On July 23, 2015, Corporate Resource Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc. designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments. The CGS segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, and lead qualification, as well as acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The CTS segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clients' cloud and on-premise solutions. The CSS segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. TTEC Holdings, Inc. also offers digital trust and safety, and health services. The company serves clients in the automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, transportation, and travel industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Resource Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Resource Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.