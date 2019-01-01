Financial Enhancement Group LLC Decreases Stake in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR GLB TACTICAL (FTGC)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR GLB TACTICAL (NASDAQ:FTGC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR GLB TACTICAL were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTGC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR GLB TACTICAL by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 870,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,010,000 after acquiring an additional 239,341 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR GLB TACTICAL by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 131,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 115,205 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR GLB TACTICAL by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after purchasing an additional 99,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR GLB TACTICAL by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 96,183 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR GLB TACTICAL by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,581 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTGC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. 246,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,102. 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR GLB TACTICAL has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $21.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from 1ST TR EXCHANGE/1ST TR GLB TACTICAL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

