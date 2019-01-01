First Bancorp (FBP) Stake Lifted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 193.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,750,759 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813,071 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $25,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.68.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 17.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

