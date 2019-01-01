First Data Corp (FDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of First Data from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of First Data in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of First Data in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Get First Data alerts:

In other news, insider Cynthia A. Armine-Klein sold 99,510 shares of First Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,890,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 662,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,592,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $654,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,591.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,382. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Data by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,441 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of First Data by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 48,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of First Data by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 40,148 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Data by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 24,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Data during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. 6,847,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,568,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. First Data has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.94.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.