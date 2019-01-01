First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 9.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $100,004.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 43,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 30.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,729,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 20.4% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 272,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,230 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 22.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 30.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

