Five Below (FIVE) Given Hold Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have not only soared but also outpaced the industry in a year. The company’s impressive merchandise assortment, focus on pre-teen customers, enhancement of digital and e-commerce channels, and pricing strategy help it stand tall in the dynamic retail landscape. Also, it remains focused on expanding store base and targets a network of more than 2,500 outlets in the long run. Notably, healthy performance of new outlets and sturdy comps performance fueled Five Below’s third-quarter fiscal 2018 results, prompting management to raise fiscal 2018 view. While the top and bottom lines registered eighth straight quarter of positive surprises, comps also rose for the eighth quarter in row. However, stiff competition from both brick-&-mortar and e-retailers and deleverage in operating margin owing to higher SG&A expenses remain concerns. Five Below’s seasonal nature of business also seems to be a hurdle.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Five Below from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Five Below to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Five Below to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Five Below from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.39.

FIVE opened at $102.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Five Below has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $136.13.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $312.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,079.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $3,074,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 1,598.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 1,206.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

