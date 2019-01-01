Fivebalance (FBN) Market Cap Reaches $115,386.00

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Fivebalance token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fivebalance has a total market capitalization of $115,386.00 and approximately $24,452.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.02408726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00159327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00203010 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026968 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026890 BTC.

About Fivebalance

Fivebalance’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,311,032,707 tokens. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID. The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance.

Fivebalance Token Trading

Fivebalance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

