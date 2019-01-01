Fmr LLC Acquires 62,346 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,346 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of ONEOK worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 534,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,345,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in ONEOK by 34.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,492,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,701,000 after buying an additional 38,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $71.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

