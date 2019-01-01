Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.13% of Varian Medical Systems worth $13,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $113.31 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $130.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VAR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total transaction of $52,075.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total transaction of $90,734.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,008.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock worth $709,999 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

