Fmr LLC Has $13.73 Million Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (DDD)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,464 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,713 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.64% of 3D Systems worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,096,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $323,125,000 after acquiring an additional 683,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in 3D Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,491 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $26,129,000 after buying an additional 69,112 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,468 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 25,499 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,679,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in 3D Systems by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,177 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 80,504 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,200 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,085. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Gabelli downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on 3D Systems to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.74.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

