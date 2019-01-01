FoldingCoin (FLDC) Hits Market Cap of $967,032.00

FoldingCoin (CURRENCY:FLDC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last seven days, FoldingCoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. FoldingCoin has a total market capitalization of $967,032.00 and $1,321.00 worth of FoldingCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FoldingCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.03676369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.04305604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00832001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.01259731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00137043 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.01529263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00344334 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FoldingCoin Token Profile

FoldingCoin (FLDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Stanford Folding hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2014. FoldingCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 719,416,990 tokens. FoldingCoin’s official Twitter account is @FoldingCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FoldingCoin’s official website is www.foldingcoin.net.

FoldingCoin Token Trading

FoldingCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FoldingCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FoldingCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FoldingCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

