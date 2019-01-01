Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) VP John A. Maurer Sells 2,041 Shares

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) VP John A. Maurer sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $106,132.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FL opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 140.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $290,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $82,034,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 54.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $148,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,218 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,520 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $98,775,000 after purchasing an additional 785,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $37,272,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $56.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

