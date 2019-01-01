Fortive (FTV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Fortive is currently suffering from weak Qualitrol which is affecting its end market performance in Europe, China and the Middle East. Moreover, end market cyclicality poses a serious threat to the company’s top-line growth. Further, this is likely to continue in 2019 as well which remains a headwind for the company. However, Fortive’s strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts will continue to improve its market share. Further, well-performing Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Jacobs Vehicle Systems remain positive for its position in North America and China. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates pose a serious risk. Further, higher expenses and integration issues remain major concerns.”

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on Fortive and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet downgraded Fortive from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.55.

Shares of FTV opened at $67.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $88.34.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

In related news, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $9,297,902.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,956,058.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $699,126.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at $699,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,382 shares of company stock worth $10,729,598. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Virginia National Bank purchased a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortive (FTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.