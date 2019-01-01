FY2019 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Raised by Wedbush (ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank raised Abercrombie & Fitch to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Nomura set a $17.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

NYSE ANF opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $29.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,847.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 159,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.0% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 255,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 25.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,125 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.1% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

