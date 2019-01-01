Galaxy Gaming (GLXZ) vs. Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (DDE) Head to Head Review

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment (NYSE:DDE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $14.86 million 3.78 -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment $176.92 million 0.52 -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Galaxy Gaming has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Galaxy Gaming and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment has a consensus price target of $110.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,871.12%. Given Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment is more favorable than Galaxy Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming 3.80% 11.06% 3.46% Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment -0.66% -0.44% -0.32%

Summary

Galaxy Gaming beats Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the High Card Flush, Three Card Poker, and Texas Shootout. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers TableMAX e-Table system, an automated, dealer-less, multi-player electronic table game platform; and ancillary equipment. The company markets its products to land-based, riverboat, cruise ship, and Internet gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the British Isles, Europe, and Africa, as well as to cruise ships and Internet gaming sites worldwide. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment

Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and entertainment resort destination in the United States. The company operates Dover Downs Casino, a 165,000-square foot casino complex with table games, including craps, roulette, and card games; slot machine games; multi-player electronic table games; a poker room; and a race and sports book operation, as well as bars, restaurants, and six retail outlets. It also operates the Dover Downs Hotel and Conference Center, a 500 room AAA Four Diamond hotel with fine dining restaurant, spa/salon, conference, banquet, ballroom, and concert hall facilities; and Dover Downs Raceway, a harness racing track with pari-mutuel wagering on live and simulcast horse races. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 2,300 slot machines; 40 table games; and 12 poker tables. Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

