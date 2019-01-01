Garde Capital Inc. Has $733,000 Position in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.4% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.4% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.3% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk purchased 29,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $334.98 per share, for a total transaction of $9,997,143.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total value of $2,664,496.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,727,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,890 shares of company stock worth $10,813,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $412.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $299.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tesla from $316.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.95.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $332.80. 6,294,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,006,310. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $387.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 34.27% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

