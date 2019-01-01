Gardner Denver (GDI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is a provider of mission-critical flow control and compression equipment and associated aftermarket parts, consumables and services. Its products and services consist of compressor, pump, vacuum and blower. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. is based in Milwaukee, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gardner Denver from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 17th. TD Securities reissued an average rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Desjardins reissued an average rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Gardner Denver from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gardner Denver has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.85.

Gardner Denver stock opened at $20.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40. Gardner Denver has a one year low of $18.70 and a one year high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $689.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gardner Denver news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Gardner Denver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 25,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after buying an additional 60,015 shares in the last quarter.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

