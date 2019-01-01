Garrison Capital (GARS) versus 180 Degree Capital (TURN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Garrison Capital (NASDAQ:GARS) and 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Garrison Capital and 180 Degree Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrison Capital 25.90% 9.39% 3.99% 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garrison Capital and 180 Degree Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrison Capital $36.62 million 2.82 $6.22 million $1.07 6.01 180 Degree Capital $1.79 million 30.42 -$16.36 million N/A N/A

Garrison Capital has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Garrison Capital and 180 Degree Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrison Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Garrison Capital currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.85%. Given Garrison Capital’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Garrison Capital is more favorable than 180 Degree Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.1% of Garrison Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Garrison Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Garrison Capital has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Degree Capital has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Garrison Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.3%. 180 Degree Capital does not pay a dividend. Garrison Capital pays out 86.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Garrison Capital beats 180 Degree Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrison Capital Company Profile

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development company specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $25 million in equity and between $10 million and $25 million in debt per transaction primarily in debt securities and loans with annual EBITDA between $5 million and $30 million, annual revenue between $50 million and $200 million. Its investments typically range in maturity from one to six years.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

