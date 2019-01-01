GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLOP. ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $27.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Shares of GLOP stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.80. 387,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,241. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.14.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $81.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth approximately $56,250,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,921,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,045,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 697,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 24.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 128,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP)

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply