GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GLOP. ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $27.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Shares of GLOP stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.80. 387,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,241. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.14.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $81.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth approximately $56,250,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,921,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,045,000 after acquiring an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 6.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 697,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 24.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 128,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

