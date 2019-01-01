GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (GEAGY) versus Greystone Logistics (GLGI) Financial Survey

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Greystone Logistics does not pay a dividend. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Logistics has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Greystone Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.20 billion 0.97 $274.97 million $1.39 18.76 Greystone Logistics $48.61 million 0.35 $1.62 million N/A N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 4.21% 7.98% 3.42% Greystone Logistics 3.62% 98.98% 6.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Greystone Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Greystone Logistics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the food and beverages, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors. The company was formerly known as PalWeb Corporation and changed its name to Greystone Logistics, Inc. in March 2005. Greystone Logistics, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.