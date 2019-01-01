General Electric (GE) Stake Lowered by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 72,045 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 158.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,696,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,799,528,000 after purchasing an additional 126,169,069 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 334.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,048,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Electric by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,507,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $741,852,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294,608 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $99,659,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in General Electric by 50.0% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 16,502,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.
In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares in the company, valued at $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
GE opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.66.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.81%.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.
Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.